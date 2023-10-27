Israel Defence Forces Carry Out ‘Targeted Raid’ In Gaza As It Prepares For Full Ground Invasion

The IDF said it hit anti-tank missile launch sites, military command and control centres, as well as Hamas terrorists.

The Israeli Air Force is eliminating a growing number of senior Hamas commanders as the terror organization intensified rocket fire across central Israel.

Tel Aviv: The Israeli army on Friday said its ground forces with the help of fighter jets and drones carried out a “targeted raid” in Gaza over the past day, as it prepares for a full ground invasion “During the last day, IDF ground forces, accompanied by IDF fighter jets and UAVs, conducted an additional targeted raid in the central Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement.

“The IDF identified and struck numerous terror targets, including anti-tank missile launch sites, military command and control centres, as well as Hamas terrorists,” it said, adding troops “exited the area at the end of the activity”.

The Israel Defence Forces said the military launched a limited raid of the Gaza Strip overnight, striking dozens of Hamas targets.

"The IDF conducted strikes on Hamas terrorist targets over the last 24 hours. IDF ground troops, fighter jets and UAVs struck: 🔴 Anti-tank missile launch sites

🔴 Command & control centers

🔴 Hamas terrorist operatives The troops exited the area and no… pic.twitter.com/yNdiY6XTby — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 27, 2023

According to the IDF, Infantry, armoured and engineering forces under the command of 36th Armoured Division formations and accompanied by helicopter gunships of the Air Force raided the centre of the Gaza Strip. As part of the raid, IDF aircraft and artillery attacked targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Sajaya neighbourhood and throughout the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, the forces attacked dozens of terrorist targets, including positions for launching anti-tank missiles and operational headquarters, as well as terrorists of the terrorist organization Hamas. The forces left the area at the end of the mission and there are no casualties to our forces.

It was the second time that Israeli forces have entered the Strip. The IDF launched a similar raid on Thursday morning. The IDF described that incursion “as part of preparations for the next stages of combat,” and to “to prepare the battlefield.”

The air force killed the deputy head of Hamas’s Intelligence Directorate, Shadi Barud. The IDF said Barud was responsible for planning the Oct. 7 massacre together with Gaza strongman Yahya Sinwar.

IDF also said that, IDF fighter jets had struck 3 senior Hamas operatives in the Daraj Tuffah Battalion. According to the IDF the battalion’s operatives played a significant role in the invasion and attack against Israel on October 7, and is considered to be the most significant brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, Hamas has begun activating its long-range rockets, as seen in salvos fired in recent days at Haifa in the north and Eilat in the south, as well as rocket fire at the Tel Aviv region on Thursday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.