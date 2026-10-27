Israel election 2026: Record 55.7% voter turnout registered by 4 pm, highest since 1973, as PM Netanyahu faces crucial test

Israel records a 55.7% voter turnout by 4 pm, the highest since 1973, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a tight election battle against Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/israel-election-2026-record-55-7-voter-turnout-registered-by-4-pm-highest-since-1973-as-pm-netanyahu-faces-crucial-test-8539851/ Copy

Israel election 2026- Representational AI image

Israel election 2026: In a historical global development, Israel recorded a high voter turnout of 55.7% by 4 pm, marking the highest participation rate at this hour of a national election since 1973. For those unversed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a critical battle to retain power in the country’s first parliamentary election since the Hamas-led attacks of October 7, 2023. The ongoing polls serve as a major test for his leadership following prolonged wars in Gaza and escalating tensions with Iran, alongside Israel’s deepening international isolation. Despite these challenges, Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister with 19 years in office, remains a dominant political figure, backed by a resilient conservative base. Here are all the details you need to know about the voting trends in Israel election 2026.

Why are Israel election 2026 historic?

The election takes place in a highly fragmented political environment where nationalist politics have gained significant ground, making post-election coalition building complex. Opinion polls point to a tight contest between Netanyahu’s Likud party and its right-wing allies, and an opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot. Eisenkot, a former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief leading the Yashar party, has mounted a formidable challenge by uniting voters across the right and center behind a hawkish security agenda

Israeli voters bat for peace

As they voted to elect the 26th Knesset, the country’s Parliament, Israelis on Tuesday expressed hope for peace, batted for country’s democratic system and voiced confidence in its future. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu also voted at a Jerusalem polling station and urged everyone to “Go out and vote!”

Around 7.3 million eligible voters are registered across the country, with approximately 12,000 polling stations set up for the election, a report by IANS news agency said.

The elections mark the first electoral contest since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, amid significant shifts in the political landscape and the issues shaping voter priorities since the 2022 elections.

Netanyahu makes desperate plea to right-wing voters

Locked in the tight race, Netanyahu made a desperate plea to right-wing voters to “wake up” and go vote for his Likud party to avoid the formation of a ‘government of Arab parties’, in what looks like a repeat of his tested playbook from the 2015 elections.

Stoking fear among his supporters, Netanyahu, in a video to his Likud voters, warned that Arab voters in the south are “racing to the ballots.”

“You must go out and vote,” he said, stressing, “You also must race to the ballot.”

The official results will be announced on November 4, while a broad indication of the election outcome is expected to emerge by Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)