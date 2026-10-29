Israel Election Result: PM Netanyahu’s party alleges voting irregularities, no one has a majority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition is leading in the Israeli election with 53 seats, while the opposition alliance is projected to win 48. A majority in the 120-member parliament requires 61 seats.

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Israel Election Result: PM Netanyahu's party alleges voting irregularities, no one has a majority (File)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition is leading in the Israeli election results, but has not yet secured the majority needed to form a government. Preliminary figures, released after nearly 90 percent of votes have been counted, show Netanyahu’s coalition winning 53 seats, while the opposition coalition led by Gadi Eizenkot appears to have secured 48. Israel’s parliament has a total of 120 seats, and a minimum of 61 seats are needed to form a government. Consequently, the contest remains open. Arab parties are projected to win 19 seats, making them crucial in forming a new government.

Netanyahu leads, but forming a government won’t be easy

Netanyahu’s coalition was ahead of the opposition in the results released by Israel’s Central Elections Committee at 11:35 pm local time. These figures were based on approximately 90 percent of the votes counted. However, no party appears to have a clear majority. Netanyahu’s opposition parties are trying to oust him from power, but divisions within the opposition could complicate their path. Opposition leader Gadi Eizenkot described the election results as a sign of no confidence in the Netanyahu government and called for a change in the country’s politics.

Arab parties are crucial to forming the government

According to initial estimates, Arab parties could win 19 seats. These seats could prove crucial for both coalitions, which are still short of a majority. Negotiations are underway among opposition parties to form a new government. However, opposition leaders are not all on the same page on the issue of including Arab parties. This could complicate government formation efforts. Yair Golan, leader of Israel’s left-wing party, The Democrats, has said he will meet with opposition leaders to discuss the possibility of forming a new government. He plans to hold talks with Gadi Eizenkot and Yair Lapid, among other leaders, by Sunday.

Golan said the opposition leaders’ common goal is to instill hope in the Israeli people. He is among the opposition coalition leaders who openly support the inclusion of Arab parties in the government.

Trump takes credit for Netanyahu’s election lead

US President Donald Trump has also credited Netanyahu for his performance in the Israeli elections. Speaking to the news website Axios on Wednesday, Trump said his support had improved Netanyahu’s position. He also said he might consider intervening in Israel’s efforts to form a coalition government. Based on preliminary results, he described Netanyahu as in a good position, although his coalition did not win a majority.