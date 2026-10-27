Big tension for Benjamin Netanyahu: Are these 3 turning points about to end Israel PM’s record reign?

Israelis is voting in a general election to decide Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fate. The public's verdict will determine his political future amid the Gaza War, the security lapse following the Hamas attack on October 7th, 2023, and the confrontation with Iran.

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Netanyahu cites India to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark, says, '1.4 billion people, we have tremendous support there' (Photo: IANS/X/@IsraeliPM_heb)

Netanyahu’s Likud party is being challenged by opposition parties, including Gadi Eizenkot’s Yashar party. Just before the election, US President Donald Trump openly endorsed Netanyahu. Despite this, surveys clearly show no party securing the 61 seats needed to form a government. Consequently, three major issues have become crucial in this election. The Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, has a total of 120 seats. Voters do not directly elect the Prime Minister, but instead cast their votes for a party list. A party must secure at least 3.25 percent of the vote to win a seat in Parliament. 61 seats are required to form a government. Therefore, the election will be as crucial as the number of seats, along with the number of candidates who can form a government.

First turning point: October 7 attacks and security lapses

This is Israel’s first general election, taking place after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. That attack raised serious questions about Israel’s security system. Now, in the election, Netanyahu is being asked how such a massive attack occurred and who should be held accountable. Israel’s military action in Gaza is also part of this entire development. However, one of the most important questions in the election debate is who will bear responsibility for the failures in securing the country. Netanyahu’s opponents are demanding answers on this issue, while his supporters point to his experience on the security front as crucial.

Second turning Point: Iran threat, message delivered by AI image

Just before the vote, Netanyahu shared a post on social media warning of a nuclear threat from Iran. The post was accompanied by an AI-generated image depicting a mushroom cloud resembling a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv.With this post, Netanyahu attempted to focus voters’ attention on the Iranian threat. He argued that it was essential to pursue action against Iran. He attempted to downplay corruption scandals, domestic protests, and controversies surrounding the military recruitment of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. His critics are questioning this strategy.

Third turning point: Trump’s support

Before the election, Donald Trump appealed to the Israeli people to vote for Netanyahu. He described Netanyahu as an “excellent warrior prime minister.” Trump said that it was essential to complete the work begun against Iran. Netanyahu presented this support as a strength. He said that together with Trump, he was better positioned to deal with the Iranian threat. However, pre-election surveys show Netanyahu’s coalition falling short of a majority. Some polls show Eizenkot’s Yashar party ahead, but the figures vary from survey to survey. Therefore, the possibility of a single camp forming a government is not yet certain.

When will the Israeli election results be announced?

Exit polls will be released in Israel after voting ends on the night of October 27. Initial trends may emerge on October 28. Election officials estimate that the counting results are expected by October 29. However, the deadline for declaring official results is November 4, 2026. After this, the crucial process will be the process of gathering support among parties to form a government.