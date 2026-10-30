Israel elections update: Arab parties emerge as kingmakers, after Netanyahu falls short of majority

Arab parties combined 19 seats could influence coalition negotiations as Netanyahu and the opposition explore government formation options.

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Israel elections update: Arab parties emerge as kingmakers, after Netanyahu falls short of majority | image; X

Israel Elections Update: Arab parties are going to hold the key to the formation of the next government and emerge as kingmakers in Israel as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party failed to secure a majority in parliament. Their combined 19 seats could help the opposition form the government. However, disagreements and uncertainty over cooperation with Arab factions could complicate the process of forming an alternative government. As per the final election results, Netanyahu’s Likud-led bloc secured 53 seats, while four main opposition parties won 48 seats. Now, here’s the catch – the remaining 19 seats in the 120-member Knesset were won by the Arab factions. This means all sides are short of the majority mark, which is 61 seats. Here, Arab factions could emerge as kingmakers.

Likud Emerged As The Largest Party

Notably, Likud has emerged as the largest party with 27 seats. Opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc – Yashar – won 21 seats. The Joint List managed to secure 11 seats and Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am has won 8 seats. This takes the overall strength of the Arab parties to 19. After the results, Arab parties have taken the centre stage in the coalition negotiations. Their support will determine whether Netanyahu remains in power or the opposition will form a new government.

What Are The Possible Plans Of Arab Parties?

Ra’am’s Possible Role: Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am joined the Bennett-Lapid government in 2021 and could potentially support another coalition. It will try to keep Benjamin Netanyahu out of power.

Joint List’s Approach: The Joint List, including Hadash, Ta’al and Balad, has indicated that it may support an alternative government from outside the ruling coalition. It shows no interest in joining the ruling coalition.

Support For A Minority Government: The Joint List’s support could help an opposition-led government survive key parliamentary votes.

Doubts Over Proposal: Abbas has expressed reservations about Gadi Eisenkot’s minority government. He also showed dependence on outside support from Arab parties.

Abbas questions its feasibility: According to Channel 12 News, as cited by The Times of Israel, Abbas told party members that such an arrangement was unlikely or possibly impossible.

Netanyahu’s Options?