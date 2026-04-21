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India violated international law by helping Israel, says UN Special Envoy on Palestine, calls Benjamin Netanyahu...

‘India violated international law by helping Israel,’ says UN Special Envoy on Palestine, calls Benjamin Netanyahu…

Israel has recently introduced a new law that specifically talks about the arrest of Palestinians and imposing strict punishments on them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu

New Delhi: Human rights activist and the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, has spoken about the current situation in Gaza. In an interview with The Hindu, Albanese said that what Israel is doing in Gaza cannot be justified in any way. She also raised questions about the global community’s cold response to Israel’s attacks on Palestinians. She specifically expressed concern over India’s relations with Israel.

Albanese presented her report titled “Torture and Genocide” on March 23 this year at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. In the report, she particularly highlighted the arrests of Palestinians by Israel since October 2023 and the torture of those held in detention. The report mentions 18,500 arrests, including 1,500 children.

Israel is doing very wrong: Francesca

In the interview, Francesca Albanese said that what the Israeli army and government are doing in Gaza is cruel and cannot be justified at any cost. Dropping bombs on Palestinians, arresting them, taking them from their homes and making them disappear, and the exploitation of women and children are being carried out by Israel.

Israel has recently introduced a new law that specifically talks about the arrest of Palestinians and imposing strict punishments on them. This law shows how Israel is crossing its limits every day. The world should speak out on this, but instead it has maintained a cowardly silence.

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India’s stance is not right: Albanese

Albanese further said, “We have continuously raised questions in Italy and compelled our government to speak on the Palestine issue. I would like the people of India to also speak out strongly on this issue and question their government. We cannot remain silent on the oppression being carried out by Israel.”

During the interview, she expressed concern over India–Israel relations, especially regarding support from Delhi to Tel Aviv during the Gaza war. She said it is troubling to know and read about such developments. This has happened at a time when the International Court of Justice has already issued a warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring him a criminal.

India should not go against the law

Francesca Albanese alleged, “By helping Israel and Netanyahu, whom I consider war criminals, India is violating international law. India may have to face accountability. However, within India, different viewpoints have also been seen on this issue. Civil society and many others in the country have continuously raised their voices for Palestine and Gaza.”

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