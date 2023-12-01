Israel-Gaza War: IDF Accuses Hamas Of Violating Truce, Resumes Onslaught

Israel-Gaza War: IDF said it has resumed its onslaught in the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants allegedly fired a rocket towards Israeli territory.

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, after a temporary truce expired between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, December 1, 2023. (REUTERS)

Israel-Gaza War: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have resumed their onslaught against the Hamas in the besieged Gaza Strip after the militant group allegedly “violated” the truce agreement by firing towards Israeli territory and not providing the list of Israeli hostages to be released today by 7 am (local time).

Trending Now

In a social media post, IDF claimed: “Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.”

You may like to read

Hamas violated the operational pause, and in addition, fired toward Israeli territory. The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/gVRpctD79R — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 1, 2023

The Israel-Hamas truce was set to expire after seven days at 7 AM (local time).

Rocket fired towards Israeli territory

Earlier today, IDF claimed that a rocket was fired toward Israeli communities near Gaza which was shot down, Times of Israel reported.

There are no reports of injuries or damage from the attack, which breaks nearly a week of relative calm.

Earlier on Thursday, Hamas released six more Israeli hostages to Egypt via the Rafah crossing after one-day extension in truce.

The six hostages were identified as Bilal and Aisha Ziyadne, Ilana Gritzewsky, Nili Margalit, Shani Goren and Sapir Cohen, following the release of Amit Soussana and Mia Schem earlier today, reported The Times of Israel.

Blinken meets Netanyahu

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the avoidance of civilian casualties.

He said that the immediate focus is working with its partners to extend the pause, to continue to get more hostages released out of Gaza.

Noting that he has come to Israel once again, to advance several goals, Blinken said, “Our immediate focus is working with our partners to extend the pause so that we can continue to get more hostages out of Gaza and more assistance in.”

“We will not stop working until we get every hostage back home with their families and loved ones,” he stressed.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.