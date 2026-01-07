Home

Israel-Gaza war: Israeli PM Netanyahu calls PM Modi, discusses Gaza Peace Plan status

PM Modi and Israeli PM Netanyahu had a conversation on Wednesday where the Israeli leader reportedly shared an update on the Gaza Peace Plan.

Gaza Peace Plan: In a significant global development amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the Gaza Peace Plan. As per a report carried by PTI news agency, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly shared an update on the Gaza Peace Plan and reaffirmed their shared resolve to fight terror. Here are all the details you need to know about what PM Netanyahu discussed with PM Modi over the Gaza Peace Plan.

What was discussed between PM Modi and Israeli PM?

“The two leaders warmly exchanged New Year greetings and wished the people of both countries peace and prosperity,” a statement from the prime minister’s office said. The statement also said that Israeli PM Netanyahu briefed the Indian prime minister on the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s consistent support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region,” the statement said.

PM Modi and Netanyahu discuss India-Israel Strategic Partnership

In the recent development between the two countries, PM Modi and Netanyahu identified shared priorities to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in the year ahead. Guided by shared democratic values, deep mutual trust and a forward-looking vision, the two Asian countries decided to grow their relationship to new levels.

“They reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reaffirmed their commitment to fight this menace,” the statement said.

PM Modi reaffirms resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination

In a post on X, PM Modi said they also reaffirmed their shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.

“Glad to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and convey New Year greetings to him and the people of Israel,” PM Modi said in his post on X reaffirmed the shared resolve of both countries to fight terrorism with greater determination.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.