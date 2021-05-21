Jerusalem: Ending 11-day bloodshed that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip, both Israel and Hamas accepted an Egyptian-brokered deal and announced a cease-fire on Friday at 2 AM. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that the country, after a late-night meeting of the Security Cabinet, accepted the Egyptian proposal. Hamas quickly followed suit and said it would honor the deal. According to the office’s statement, the decision came after a 2.5-hour discussion and was “unanimously” approved by the ministers. “The political echelon emphasizes that the reality on the ground will determine the continuation of the military campaign,” the statement noted. Also Read - Israel-Palestine Conflict: 42 Killed in Gaza in Deadliest Single-day Attack, Netanyahu Says Fight to go on | 10 Points

On the other hand, Taher Nounou, a Hamas official said that the Palestinian resistance will commit itself to this deal as long as the occupation is committed.

Egypt, which has been leading the international mediation to end the Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed, will send two security delegations to Israel and Palestine to ensure the implementation of the truce, Egypt’s official MENA news agency reported. “Cairo will send two security delegations to Tel Aviv and the Palestinian territories to follow up the implementation procedures,” the report said.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has hailed the impending cease-fire, saying he sees a genuine opportunity toward the larger goal of building a lasting peace in the Middle East. Earlier on Thursday, Biden had told Netanyahu that he expected “a significant de-escalation” of the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip. “The President conveyed to the Prime Minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” the White House said in a statement.

“The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the US,” it added.

Notably, Israel has been launching massive raids on the Palestinian enclave with airstrikes, artillery shellings and drone attacks since May 10, in response to the rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza to retaliate for Israel’s violation of the sacred Islamic holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. This was the deadliest fighting between Israel and Gaza militants since 2014, which has killed 232 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, and 12 Israelis.

(With agency inputs)