Israel-Hamas Conflict: 10 Nepalese Students Killed, Four Injured In Hamas Attacks

In a press statement, the Nepalese foreign ministry in Kathmandu said 10 Nepalese nationals lost their lives in the recent attack by Hamas in Israel.

There are currently 4,500 Nepalese nationals working as caregivers in Israel. (AP Photo)

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: The ongoing armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has resulted in the death of hundreds of people while even more have been wounded and rendered homeless. Among the dead are citizens of several countries who came in the line of indiscriminate fire by Hamas and retaliatory fire by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli security forces. Now, according to the latest news shared by the Nepal foreign ministry on Monday, 10 Nepalese students have been killed and four others injured in Israel after Hamas launched an unprecedented rocket attack on Israel’s southern part on early Saturday morning by infiltrating through the border from the Gaza Strip by road, sea, and air.

Trending Now

In a press statement, the Nepalese foreign ministry in Kathmandu said 10 Nepalese nationals lost their lives in the recent attack by Hamas in Israel. Out of the 17 Nepalese nationals working on a farm at Kibbutz Alumim, an area near the Gaza Strip, two safely escaped, four were injured and one is still missing, it said.

You may like to read

“We have received the information of the sad demise of ten Nepali nationals from the site, where the Hamas had launched an attack,” Nepal’s embassy in Jerusalem said in a statement adding that all 10 people killed in the Hamas attack were students of agriculture from Sudur Paschim University in Western Nepal.

There are currently 4,500 Nepalese nationals working as caregivers in Israel. A total of 265 Nepalese students are studying in Israel under the “Learn and Earn” programme of the Israeli government. “We are trying to identify those killed in the incident. Efforts are being made to search for one missing student. The bodies will be brought back to Nepal soon after the identification is completed,” the embassy said.

The Nepal government has also requested the Israeli government that necessary arrangements be provided to the injured people. The ministry said it was collaborating with the Israeli government and the embassy in Tel Aviv to bring back those nationals who want to return home.

“Nepal government is committed to evacuate its nationals from the war-torn region at the earliest,” said the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“A meeting of the coordination mechanism formed under the leadership of Foreign Minister N P Saud is underway at the ministry to take stock of the situation in Israel, to identify Nepalese nationals and to make efforts for rescue Nepalese nationals if necessary,” read the statement issued by secretariat of Foreign Minister Saud.

Nepal’s main opposition CPN-UML has also asked Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ to talk to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES