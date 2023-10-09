Israel-Hamas Conflict: ‘Very Active Firing’ Underway In Israeli City Of Sderot For 3rd Day Running

Monday morning saw rockets being fired and gunfire being continued from Hamas while Israeli forces struck back with air strikes using jets and helicopters.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Active Firing Reported From Sderot: The Israeli-based media (i24NEWS) has reported that there is a “very active scene” in the southern city of Sderot in Israel as people living there can still hear explosions happening in the distance as the Israel-Hamas conflict entered its third day starting with the launching of massive rocket attacks and infiltration from land, sea, and air by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday morning. The media outlet further reports that there are about six to seven active, ongoing scenes of gunfire exchange between Hamas militants and Israeli soldiers.

According to the reports that have been made public till now, around 800 to 1,000 militia stormed into Israel during the initial breach on Saturday. i24NEWS reported that they do not have the exact number of the Hamas militants who are currently in the area, but according to the sources, they are still here.

The Israel Air Force on Monday said that the IAF fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft, and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip while they highlighted that seven Hamas command centres and an Islamic Jihad command centre were struck by their retaliatory actions.

Meanwhile, the authorities have asked the residents of the southern city of Sderot and other communities where the gunfire is still going on to stay inside their homes, though, however, roads have also been blocked as the attacks have gone up.

According to i24NEWS, Monday morning saw rockets being fired and gunfire being continued from Hamas while Israeli forces struck back with air strikes using jets and helicopters.

Two Hamas operational assets were struck by an aircraft, one of which was located inside a mosque, according to the Israeli Air Forces. The IAF further said that an Islamic Jihad asset located in a building in which terrorists operate and live was also targeted.

The Israeli forces are targeting every single spot where the commanders of Hamas are staying, along with several operational headquarters. The Israel Air Force also attacked a headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarters associated with the senior Hamas naval force commander, Muhammad Kashta.

The IAF destroyed an operational asset used by Hamas located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabaliya area.

Sharing the development on X, the Israel Air Force stated, “The Air Force attacked a building where operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas were staying. At the same time, several operational headquarters of the terrorist organization were attacked, among them a headquarters spread over an area of three floors and a headquarters associated with the senior Hamas naval force, Muhammad Kashta. In addition, an operational asset used by the terrorist organization Hamas, located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabaliya area, was destroyed.”

(With ANI inputs)

