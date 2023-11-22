Home

News

Israel-Hamas Strike A Deal: PM Netanyahu Offers ‘Lull In Fighting’ In Return For Release Of 50 Hostages

Israel-Hamas Strike A Deal: PM Netanyahu Offers ‘Lull In Fighting’ In Return For Release Of 50 Hostages

Israel Hamas War: PM Netanyahu has agreed to 'pause the fighting' for a few days on the condition that Hamas will release about 50 Israelis who have been held hostages by the Islamist organisation.

Israel-Hamas Strike A Deal PM Netanyahu Offers 'Lull In Fighting' In Return For Release Of 50 Hostages

New Delhi: The Israel Palestine Conflict turned into the Israel-Hamas War when on October 7, the Palestinian Islamist organisation Hamas fired 5000 rockets from the Gaza Strip on Israel killing many innocent people. It is almost going to be two months and the war between the two nations is still raging and till now, it did not seem to stop any time soon. In a major breakthrough, Israel and Hamas have struck a deal according to which the former is ready to offer a ‘lull in the fighting’ for a few days if the latter agrees to release around 50 Israelis it has held hostages. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu‘s office issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming the release of roughly 50 hostages abducted by the Hamas terror group in Gaza during the October 7 attack, reported The Times of Israel. However, the statement did not specify how ministers voted on the decision.

Trending Now

Israel-Hamas Strike Deal- Pause In War For Release Of Hostages

After announcing the decision, the PM’s office stressed that the Israeli government is committed to bringing all the abductees home, reported The Times of Israel. “The Israeli government is committed to bringing all the abductees home. Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal, under which at least 50 abductees–women and children–will be released over a span of four days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting,” the statement said.

You may like to read

‘Release Of Every Additional 10 Hostages Equals 1 Additional Day In Pause’

Taking to his social media X, Israeli PM stated, “Tonight, the Government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages – women and children – will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held.”

Tonight, the Government has approved the outline of the first stage of achieving this goal, according to which at least 50 hostages – women and children – will be released over four days, during which a pause in the fighting will be held. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 22, 2023

The social media page of the ‘Prime Minister of Israel’ has also said that ‘the release of every additional ten hostages will result in one additional day in the pause.’

The release of every additional ten hostages will result in one additional day in the pause. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 22, 2023

It has made it clear that ‘The Government of Israel, the IDF and the security services will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza.’

The Government of Israel, the IDF and the security services will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 22, 2023

Meanwhile, no specific details have been provided by the PM’s office, but an Israeli government official briefing reporters on Tuesday said the deal is expected to see the release of 50 living Israeli citizens, mostly women and children, in groups of 12-13 people per day. Moreover, according to The Times of Israel, the statement does not offer details regarding any of the other concessions Israel is believed to have made, including the release of Palestinian prisoners and the entry of additional fuel and humanitarian aid into Gaza.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.