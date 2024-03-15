Israel-Hamas War: 20 Killed, Over 150 Injured In Shelling While Awaiting Food Aid In Gaza | Report

At least 20 aid-seekers were killed and several were injured in shelling while they were awaiting food aid in Gaza on Thursday.

Gaza Strip: Another tragic news has emerged from the war-torn Gaza Strip where at least 20 people were killed and 155 sustained injuries in shelling on Thursday. The shelling occurred while the people were awaiting food aid, CNN reported citing the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave. According to Al Shifa Hospital’s emergency unit doctor, Mohammad Ghrab the death toll is likely to rise.

As per eyewitnesses, dozens of people died with clips of the incident purportedly showing several bodies lying at the scene, CNN reported. The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted citizens waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwaiti roundabout.

According to eyewitnesses, the area was struck by what sounded like artillery fire or a tank.

Gaza Civil Defense Spokesman Mahmoud Basal accused Israel of being responsible for the attack, CNN reported.

“The Israeli occupation forces are still practising the policy of killing innocent citizens waiting for relief aid as a result of the famine occurring in the northern Gaza Strip,” CNN quoted Mahmoud Basal as saying.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced that humanitarian aid will for the first time enter Gaza by sea.

“Humanitarian aid entering Gaza from land, air and sea: For the first time, humanitarian aid to arrive to Gaza by sea. A ship carrying humanitarian aid from @WCKitchen and funded by UAE set sail on Tue. from the Larnaca port in Cyprus toward Gaza,” the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated in a post on X.

Amid the ongoing war with Israel, Muhammad Abu Hasna, a commander in Hamas’ Operations Unit, was precisely targeted and eliminated in the area of Rafah, the IDF informed on Thursday.

Taking to X, IDF posted, “Hadi Ali Mustafa, a Hamas terrorist in Lebanon responsible for advancing Hamas’ international activity and terrorist attacks against Jewish and Israeli targets. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in every area in which it operates.”

