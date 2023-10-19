Israel-Hamas War: After Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak To Visit Israel Today

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to embark on a visit to Israel later on Thursday, where he will meet with the top leaders to discuss the country's situation amid ongoing war with Hamas.

UK PM Rishi Sunak To Visit Israel Today. | Photo: ANI

London: Amid the escalating conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas militants, the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is set to visit the war-torn country later on Thursday. PM Sunak’s visit is coming after United States President Joe Biden met with Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Sunday. During his visit, he will meet with the top leaders there to discuss Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas militants and express solidarity. Reuters reported this, citing the UK PM’s office.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES