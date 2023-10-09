Israel-Palestine Conflict: 260 Bodies Found At Music Fest, Death Toll Crosses 1,100

According to Israeli rescue service Zaka, rescue team removed about 260 bodies from an all-night nature music festival near the Gaza Strip attended by thousands that came under attack by Palestine-based Hamas militants on Saturday.

Israel-Palestine Conflict: 260 Bodies Found At Music Fest, Death Toll Crosses 1,100

Jerusalem: Israeli rescue service Zaka reported that they have recovered 260 bodies from an all-night nature music festival near the Gaza Strip, where thousands of people had gathered. The event was targeted by Hamas militants from Palestine on Saturday. The final count is expected to exceed this number, as additional paramedic teams are operating in the area. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that as many as 1,000 Hamas fighters were involved in the large-scale assault.

Trending Now

On Sunday, the Israeli government officially declared a state of war and authorized “significant military actions” in response to Hamas’s unexpected attack. The Israeli military intensified its efforts to eliminate fighters remaining in southern towns and escalated its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The casualty count exceeded 1,100, with thousands sustaining injuries on both sides of the conflict.

You may like to read

Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict:

Over 24 hours after Hamas initiated its unprecedented attack, Israeli forces were still engaged in battles with militants who were entrenched in several locations on Monday morning. The reported death toll in Israel has surpassed 700, marking a grim milestone not seen in the country for five decades. Meanwhile, over 400 individuals have been reported killed in Gaza. The overall death toll has exceeded 1,100, with thousands wounded on both sides.

A National Security Council spokesman revealed that several US nationals have lost their lives since the commencement of Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel. US officials maintain contact with their Israeli counterparts.

Israel’s military has conducted strikes on over 800 targets in Gaza, including airstrikes that caused significant destruction in the town of Beit Hanoun in the enclave’s northeast corner.

The United Nations has reported that at least 70,000 Palestinians in Gaza are seeking refuge in schools operated by the UN. An appeal has been made for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the delivery of food into Gaza.

Reports indicate that approximately 30 missing Israelis who were attending a dance party attacked by gunmen emerged from hiding on Sunday. The death toll from the outdoor gathering is reported to be 260. Video footage circulating on social media and Israeli news outlets depicts festivalgoers fleeing across an open field as gunshots ring out. Many sought shelter in nearby fruit orchards but were tragically shot down. The attack allegedly began with rockets launched by Hamas militants, followed by gunfire after they paraglided into Israeli territory.

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second consecutive day, expressing his “full support for the people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists.”

The United States has announced plans to deploy multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel as a demonstration of support. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also disclosed that steps have been taken to reinforce US Air Force fighter aircraft squadrons in the region, including F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 aircraft. The US will also provide munitions to Israel.

The Israeli military reported that over 100,000 reservists have been mobilized for duty.

Ziad al-Nakhala, the chief of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, stated that his faction is holding over 30 Israelis who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during Hamas’ attacks on Israel. He declared that the captives will not be released until all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are freed.

Several international airlines, including Air India, announced on Sunday that they had suspended flights to Tel Aviv in response to the Hamas militant attack. US carriers United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines also suspended direct flights, as did Air France.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES