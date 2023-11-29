Home

Israel-Hamas War: 30 Palestinians Released By Israeli Prison On Fifth Day Of Truce

Israel Hamas Ceasefire: On the fifth day of truce between Israel and Hamas, 30 Palestinians have been released by the Israeli Prison which included 15 women and 15 minors.

Family welcomes released Palestinian Prisoner (Reuters)

New Delhi: Israel and Palestine are two nations who have been in the news for a couple of months now and the reason is not very pleasant. The decades-long Israel Palestine Conflict turned into an Israel Hamas War when the latter fired 5000 rockets from the Gaza Strip on Israel, on October 7, 2023. Since then, there have been constant attacks from both sides resulting in mass destruction and loss of life. Thousands of civilians on both sides have been killed while several are held hostage; children have lost their families and the people have been scarred for life. Amid the war that has been going on for almost two months, for the first time there has been a temporary ceasefire and people held hostages are being ‘returned’. After an initial decision of a four-day truce, the ceasefire has been extended by two days and on the fifth day, 30 Palestinians have been released by Israeli Prison.

30 Palestinians Released By Israeli Prison

As a part of an extended truce deal, on the fifth day, the Israel Prison released 30 Palestinian prisoners on Tuesday, reported The Times of Israel. The Israel Prisons Service confirmed that it facilitated the release of 30 Palestinian inmates as part of the deal to free Israeli hostages in Gaza. Moreover, according to Qatar, the list includes 15 women and 15 minors, The Times of Israel reported.

Hamas Released 12 Hostages Including 2 Foreign Nationals

Earlier today, Hamas released 12 more hostages, including two foreign nationals, on the first day of the extended truce between Israel and Hamas, as reported by the Jerusalem Post. The hostages mainly include the elderly and certain family members. Moreover, to date, 60 female and child hostages have been released from Gaza. Under a separate agreement, one Filipino and 25 Thai citizens have been released, as has one Israeli who also holds Russian citizenship, according to the Jerusalem Post. Last month, four women were also freed, two of whom were Americans and another two Israelis.

Israel Hamas Truce: Deal Between Nations

As part of the deal, Israel has halted aerial surveillance above the enclave for some six hours daily to allow Hamas to locate all the hostages, which are held in separate locations, the Jerusalem Post reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that his country is committed to ensuring the return of all hostages, the elimination of Hamas and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israeli citizens. “We are committed to continuing our mission: the return of all our abductees, the elimination of Hamas above and below ground, and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to the citizens of Israel,” the Israeli PM posted on his official ‘X’ handle.

(Inputs from ANI)

