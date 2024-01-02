Home

Israel Hamas War Coming To An End? 5 Israeli Armed Units Leave Gaza Strip, US Carrier Heads Home After Months

Amid the ongoing Israel Hamas War, five Israeli armed units are leaving the Gaza Strip and a US Carrier is also heading home amid Israel troop pullback. Does this mean that the war is about to end?

New Delhi: The Israel Palestine Conflict is decades-long and it turned into a full-fledged war when the latter fired 5000 rockets at Israel from the conflicted Gaza Strip. Three months and a few temporary ceasefires later, the Israel Hamas War continues and so does the destruction, loss of life. Amid the ongoing war, Israel has said that five of the nation’s armed units are leaving the Gaza Strip this week and so is the US Carrier, protecting Israel for the last few months. Does this indicate that the Israel Hamas War is coming to an end? Read to know everything..

Israel’s Five Armed Units Leave Gaza Strip This Week

As mentioned earlier, five of the armed units of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), namely, 828th Brigade, 261st Brigade, 460th Brigade, 551st Brigade and 14th Brigade are set to leave the Gaza Strip this week. IDF has confirmed that the 828th, 261st and 460th Brigade comprises of active duty troops and they will withdraw from the Gaza Strip to resume their routine training assignments. The 551st and 15th Brigade comprises of reservists who will now be allowed to first visit home and then resume their regular duties.

US Carrier Heads Home Amid Israeli Troops Pullback

Apart from the Israeli forces pulling back, US Carrier – the USS Gerald R Ford Aircraft Carrier is also heading home after protecting Israel for the last few months at sea. The announcement for the same has been made by the US Navy on Monday. The White House has also said that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke via a secured phone, to the national security officials about the latest developments in Middle East.

Israel Hamas War Coming To An End?

Even though Israeli armed units may be pulling back, it does not mean that the war is coming to an end or is being scaled down. According to a report by WION, a top official has warned that he expects this war to continue throughout the year. The armed units are leaving the Gaza Strip to make an effort to prepare for a long-term confrontation with militants of Hamas, to reduce economic damage. In the conversation US President and Vice President had with national security officials, the official said, “This appears to be the start of the gradual shift to lower-intensity operations in the north that we have been encouraging.”

