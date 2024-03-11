Home

Israel Hamas War Coming To And End? Here’s Latest Update On Talks For Ceasefire Negotiations

Is the Israel Hamas War coming to an end? Take a look at the latest update with regards to the talks for ceasefire negotiations...

Hamas said the death of the soldiers shows how the US supports Israel and it could put it at odds with the whole Muslim world.

New Delhi: The Israel Palestine Conflict is decades old but it turned into a full-fledged Israel Hamas War when on October 7, 2023, the terrorist group Hamas fired 5000 rockets at Israel from the conflicted land of Gaza. Since then, the two nations have been standing against each other, firing rockets and missiles, resulting in the death of thousands of people, on both sides – including women and children. Several people have also been held hostage and despite temporary ceasefires, the war has continued with no intention to end anytime soon. Now, is the war finally ending? Here’s what the latest reports say about fresh talks for ceasefire negotiations…

Is Israel Hamas War Coming To An End?

As mentioned earlier, Israel and Palestine have been at war for over five months and even today, they do not intend to end the war anytime soon. Speaking of ceasefire negotiations, the Hamas negotiation team and Israeli authorities have not found any common ground, and specific dates have not been finalized to discuss the deal to release the hostages and ceasefire in the war-torn region of Gaza, CNN reported on Sunday.

Latest Update On Talks For Ceasefire Negotiations

“There are ‘no dates yet’ for Hamas negotiators to return to Cairo to resume talks over reaching a ceasefire in exchange for hostage releases,” Hossam Badran, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said. “There is nothing new,” Hossam Badran said, saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to respond to fair Palestinian demands regarding Gaza’s basic needs. He listed “stopping the killing, withdrawal, providing relief, and the return of the displaced people without conditions” as factors to be considered.

CNN reported that the Hamas delegation left Cairo on March 7 following days of talks without an obvious breakthrough. Negotiators had hoped to have a draft agreement this week after the days of meetings in Cairo, “but it won’t happen,” said one diplomat familiar with the discussions, who described the last few days of talks as “very hectic.”

Gaza Renews Appeal For Humanitarian Aid

Meanwhile, Gaza Municipality renewed its appeal for humanitarian aid ahead of the start of Ramadan on Sunday evening.” As Ramadan approaches, Gaza faces a grave humanitarian crisis due to relentless Israeli aggression,” a statement issued Sunday said, adding that essential services like water, sanitation, and waste management have been “severely affected.” Authorities called on international organizations to assist by providing fuel for basic services, electricity generators for water wells, restarting water supplies from Israel’s national water company, Mekorot, and providing heavy machinery for “waste management and infrastructure repair.”

(Inputs from ANI)

