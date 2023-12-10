Israel-Hamas War: EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Palestinian PM, Reiterates India’s Long-Standing Position On Palestine

Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing position on Palestine. On the other hand, PM Shtayyeh expressed deep concern about the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

Israel-Hamas War: EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Palestinian Pm, Reiterates India's Long-Standing Position On Palestine

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Saturday amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. During the call, Jaishankar reiterated India’s long-standing position on Palestine. On the other hand, PM Shtayyeh expressed deep concern about the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. The conversation concluded with both leaders agreeing to remain in touch. Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, “Spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh this evening. He expressed deep concern on the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. Reiterated India’s long-standing position on Palestine. Agreed to remain in touch.”

Trending Now

Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi during a press briefing on October 12 cleared India’s position regarding the Palestine issue and stated that it is “longstanding and consistent,”

You may like to read

“India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel. That position remains the same,” Arindam Bagchi said.

In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his condolences over the loss of lives at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people while reiterating India’s long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

“Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people,” posted PM Modi on X.

It is worth noting that, after days of ceasefire, the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continued. Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that its 98th Division continues to fight with Hamas militants in Gaza’s Khan Younis.

The Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on the sites of the terror group, The Times of Israel reported.

Golani Infantry Brigade’s 12th Battalion troops raided a mosque in the Khan Younis area, where Hamas operatives were present, The Times of Israel reported citing the IDF.

The IDF said that an IAF fighter jet destroyed the mosque along with the tunnel infrastructure under it. Meanwhile, the elite Maglan unit identified three Hamas operatives coming out of a tunnel shaft in central Khan Younis and firing RPGs at the troops, according to IDF.

The troops also conducted drone strikes on additional Hamas operatives and tunnel shafts in the area. The IDF said that the elite Duvdevan unit found a Hamas command room, which was used by terrorists to attack soldiers, The Times of Israel reported.

According to IDF, the Duvdevan soldiers conducted an assault on the building, and an IAF fighter jet conducted strikes on another Hamas cell in the area. The IDF said troops of the Givati Infantry Brigade killed a number of Hamas operatives and found numerous tunnel shafts in southern Gaza.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.