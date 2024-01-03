‘Every Arab Should Know…’: Mossad Chief’s Ominous Warning Amid Hamas Leader’s Killing

Israel-Hamas War: Mossad chief David Barnea has issued an ominous warning amidst the backdrop of the killing of Saleh al-Aruri, the deputy political chief of Hamas.

Mossad boss David Barnea has said the agency will make Hamas pay for its deeds. (File Photo)

Israel-Hamas War: David Barnea, the chief of Mossad– Israel’s premier spy agency– has issued an ominous warning to Hamas– the perpetrators of the deadly October 7 attacks on the Jewish nation– that they will make the Gaza-based Palestinian militant group pay for its deeds and hunt them down wherever they are.

The Israeli spy chief’s menacing words came a day after Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Aruri was reportedly killed in a drone strike in Lebanon. Tel Aviv has not claimed responsibility for the strike, however, experts believe that the hit carried all the hallmarks of a Mossad operation.

‘Every Arab mother should realise…’

Speaking at the funeral of a former Mossad chief Zvi Zamir, Barnea, the spy agency’s current chief, issued an ominous statement which subtly outlines Israel’s offensive goals in retaliation for the October 7 attacks.

“Every Arab mother ought know that if her son participated, directly or indirectly, in the slaughter of October 7, his blood shall be upon his own head,” David Barnea said.

The Mossad boss said the spy agency is “committed to settling the score with the murderers who descended upon the Gaza envelope on October 7”. “It will take time, just like after the Munich massacre, but we will lay our hands on them wherever they will be,” he said.

Barnea was speaking at the funeral of former Mossad chief Zvi Zamir, who oversaw Israel’s retaliation against Palestinian militant groups in 1972.

Hamas deputy chief killed

The Mossad chief’s menacing comments come amidst the backdrop of the killing of Saleh al-Aruri, the deputy political chief of Hamas. Al-Aruri was killed yesterday in a drone strike in a suburb of southern Beirut in Lebanon.

Lebanese officials, including its caretaker prime minister have accused Israel of carrying out the strike, a charge denied by Tel Aviv. The Hamas leader’s killing put Israel on high alert after Lebanon’s Hezbollah armed group vowed “response and punishment” for the strike.

The likely escalation prompted Israel to sound a high alert with the military saying that the forces were “on high readiness for any scenario.”

Israel-Hamas war

Israel is currently engaged in a bloody war with the Hamas militant group which erupted after the deadly October 7 attack on the Jewish country which killed over 1,100 people. Israel’s response has been lethal with an estimated 23,000 Palestinians–including women and children– killed during its ongoing onslaught in the embattled Gaza strip.

Israel has claimed at least 8,000 Hamas fighters are among the dead in the Gaza death toll.

