Israel-Hamas War: ‘Fauda’ Producer Matan Meir ‘Killed In Action’ In IDF’s Gaza Offensive

Matan Meir, a TV producer for Fauda web series, was killed after into a booby-trapped tunnel shaft in Gaza. He was serving 551st Brigade's 697th Battalion of the Israeli Defence Forces.

Israel Hamas War Update: A television producer of critically-acclaimed Netflix spy-thriller ‘Fauda’ was has been ‘killed in action’ in the Gaza Strip as the bloody conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas rages on inside the battered enclave.

38-year-old Matan Meir, who served as Major (res.) in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), along with four other colleagues, was killed when they stepped into a booby-trapped tunnel shaft located next to a mosque in the Beit Hanoun area of Gaza on Friday.

IDF announced the names of five soldiers killed in Northern Israel while defending Israel: Major (res.) Matan Meir, 38 years old, a fighter in the 697th Battalion, 551st Brigade. Major (res.) Moshe Yedidyah Leiter, 39 years old, MP Brigade 697, Brigade 551, served as a platoon… pic.twitter.com/j1T0qCzzGG — Inbar Cohen (@InbarCohen13) November 11, 2023

Meir served in the 551st Brigade’s 697th Battalion of the Israeli reserve forces.

Meir, from Odem in the Golan Heights, was best known for his work on the award-winning Israeli television show Fauda, the third season of which was set inside the Gaza Strip.

“We are absolutely devastated to share that one of our very own Fauda family members, Matan Meir, was killed in action in Gaza,” a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter) by Fauda Official said late on Saturday.

Our hearts are heavy as we announce the loss of @FaudaOfficial crew member Matan Meir, who lost his life while on duty in Gaza. 💔 Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/Bid9qM0XLU — Creative Community for Peace (@CCFPeace) November 12, 2023

“Matan was an integral part of the crew for all 4 seasons of Fauda. The entire cast and crew are completely heartbroken by this tragic loss. We would like to extend our condolences to Matan’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” it further said.

Speaking to Israeli web portal, Ynet, Fauda star Lior Raz praised Meir as a “man with a heart of gold.”

“I loved you, Matan. You were always here for me at every moment you just wanted to help and be here for others,” Raz said.

“Fauda” — which became a sleeper hit on Netflix, has been criticised by a section of viewers for “whitewashing” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel-Hamas War

Meanwhile, Israel has increased ground offensive along with air strikes in retaliation of the Hamas’ initial unprecedented attack on the country’s southern areas on October 7. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected growing international calls for a cease-fire unless it includes the release of all the nearly 240 hostages captured by Hamas.

At least 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, in the initial Hamas attack on October 7. Forty-six Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.

More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. It does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.

(With PTI inputs)

