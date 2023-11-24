Israel-Hamas War: First Batch Of Hostages To Be Released From Gaza Today, Says Qatar Foreign Ministry

According to Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, the humanitarian pause will begin on Friday at 7 am (local time). It said that extensive meetings to discuss the implementation plan of the ceasefire took place in Gaza.

About 50 children, mothers, and other women are to be freed by Hamas over 4-5 days, the report stated.

Doha: The first batch of hostages will be released from Gaza on Friday at 4 pm (local time), Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Majed Al Ansari said. It further said that the list of names of hostages that will be released has been given to Israeli Intelligence Services.

Taking to X, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, “Official Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs @majedalansari: The first batch of hostages will be released from Gaza at 4pm on Friday November 24.”

In another post on X, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, Official Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs @majedalansari: Extensive meetings and calls took place in Doha to discuss the implantation plan of the ceasefire with the participation of our Egyptian counterparts and both parties.”

It further said, “Official Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs @majedalansari: The humanitarian pause in Gaza will begin at 7 am on Friday, November 24.”

Meanwhile, Israel has confirmed that it has received an initial list of names of people who will be released from Gaza, according to the statement released by the Israel Prime Minister’s Office.

Taking to X, the Israel Prime Minister’s Office stated, “Statement by the Prime Minister’s Office: Israel confirms that it has received an initial list of names. The responsible officials are checking the details of the list and are currently in contact with all of the families.”

Earlier in the day, a top aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the highly release of the first group of 50 Israeli hostages held by Hamas as part of a hostage deal would not take place on Thursday, as previously announced, but only on Friday, The Times of Israel reported.

National Security Council chairman Tzachi Hanegbi released a statement that said the negotiations for the hostages “are constantly progressing” and “the release will begin according to the original agreement between the parties, and not before Friday.”

Hamas is holding 239 people as hostages in Gaza, including foreign nationals from 26 nations, according to figures from the Israeli military, CNN reported.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on Wednesday, confirming the release of roughly 50 hostages abducted by the Hamas terror group in Gaza during the October 7 attack, reported The Times of Israel. However, the statement did not specify how ministers voted on the decision.

After announcing the decision, the Israel PM’s office on Wednesday stressed that the Israeli government is committed to bringing all the abductees home, reported The Times of Israel.

The Israeli government is committed to bringing all the abductees home. Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage of achieving this goal, under which at least 50 abductees–women and children–will be released over a span of four days, during which there will be a lull in the fighting,” the statement said.

