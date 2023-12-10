Israel-Hamas War: Hamas Militants Beat Civilians; Steal Humanitarian Aid, Claims IDF

Israeli Army on Sunday accused Hamas terrorists of assaulting civilians and stealing humanitarian aid that Gaza received from international organisations.

Tel Aviv: Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday accused Hamas terrorists of assaulting civilians in Gaza and stealing humanitarian aid received from international organisations. The IDF asserted that Hamas prioritises its terrorist objectives over the welfare of Gaza residents. The Israeli army shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) that shows individuals attacking people. Some are also seen loading materials into a vehicle. While sharing the video on X, the IDF stated, ‘Hamas members beat civilians and steal the humanitarian aid they received from international organizations—facilitated by Israel. Hamas puts its terrorist goals over Gazans’ needs.

