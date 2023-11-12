Israel-Hamas War: Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ Recovered From Hamas Base In Gaza, IDF Claims

IDF claimed to have recovered a copy of 'Mien Kampf'-- an autobiography of infamous Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, from a "child's bedroom which was being used by Hamas as a secret base" in Gaza.

Image shared on X by @IDF.

Israel-Hamas War Updates: Israel on Sunday claimed that a copy of Adolf Hitler’s autobiography ‘Mein Kampf’ was recovered from alleged Hamas base in the embattled Gaza strip by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

In a social media post, IDF claimed to have recovered a copy of the infamous German dictator’s autobiography from a “child’s bedroom which was being used by Hamas as a secret base”. The copy is an Arabic translation of the Nazi leader’s book, the IDF claimed.

“Never again is NOW. IDF forces discovered a copy of Hitler’s infamous book “Mein Kampf”–translated into Arabic–in a child’s bedroom used as a Hamas terrorist base in Gaza. The book was discovered among the personal belongings of one of the terrorists, featuring annotations and highlights. Hamas embraces the ideology of Hitler, the one responsible for the annihilation of the Jewish people,” the IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Never again is NOW. IDF forces discovered a copy of Hitler's infamous book "Mein Kampf"—translated into Arabic—in a child’s bedroom used as a Hamas terrorist base in Gaza. The book was discovered among the personal belongings of one of the terrorists, featuring annotations and… pic.twitter.com/XMOE3jgKmm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 12, 2023

The Israeli forces further claimed that the Hamas group “embraces the ideology of Hitler”– the Nazi dictator “responsible for the annihilation of the Jewish people”.

‘October 7 assault equivalent to Holocaust’

Notably, Israel has drawn parallels between the Hamas’ October 7 onslaught and the Holocaust– in which 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis in Adolf Hitler-led Germany.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also compared the October 7 attacks with the Holocaust.

“On October 7, Hamas waged war on Israel. It was the worst terrorist attack the world has known since 9/11, but for Israel, proportionately, it was like twenty 9/11s. It was the worst act of anti-Semitic violence since the holocaust,” Netanyahu said.

“Hamas butchered, Hamas beheaded. Hamas burned babies alive. Hamas raped, Hamas kidnapped – hostages, over 200 – babies, children, elderly, Holocaust survivors. We are in a war between barbarism and civilization,” he added.

Hamas engaged in ‘barbarism’, says Biden

US President Joe Biden also said Hamas has engaged in barbarism “that is as consequential as the holocaust.”

“Look, there’s a fundamental difference. Israel is going after a group of people who have engaged in barbarism that is as consequential as the Holocaust. And so I think Israel has to respond,” Biden said.

Israel’s United Nations ambassador Gilad Erdan displayed a yellow star on his chest while addressing the Security Council.

Notably, during the Nazi rule, the Jews were ordered to wear the yellow badge for identification.

Erdan wore a badge that read ‘Never Again,’ saying just like “my grandparents and the grandparents of millions of Jews” he would continue to wear it unless the world “condemns Hamas” for the October 7 attacks.

Israel-Hamas War

On October 7, over 2,000 Hamas militants stormed into Israeli border down and unleashed coordinated attacks, killing more than 1400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli state agencies.

In response, Israel has launched a fierce counter-offensive to purportedly root out Hamas and destroy the militant group’s war capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

However, the Israeli air assault and ground operations drew frowns from rights groups and the Arab world over the mounting civilian death toll.

According to the Hamas-run ministry in Gaza, over 10,000 people, including over 4,000 children, have been killed in the retaliation by Israeli forces in the battered enclave.

(With inputs from agencies)

