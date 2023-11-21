Home

Israel-Hamas War: India Advocates Establishment Of ‘Sovereign, Independent And Viable’ State Of Palestine

Amid the ongoing Israel Hamas War, India's Permanent Representative to UN, Ruchira Kamboj advocates for a 'sovereign, independent, viable' state of Palestine.

Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations

New Delhi: The conflict between Israel and Palestine has been going on for decades but on October 7, 2023 the Palestinian Islamist Organisation Hamas fired 5000 rockets from the Gaza Strip to Palestine and since then a full-fledged war has been declared. Over a month later, the war still continues and so does the loss of life and property. Thousands of children have been killed in this war and the attacks do not seem to stop any time soon. Amid the war, different countries supported different sides PM Modi had said that Israel stands in solidarity with Israel. Now, at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Ruchira Kamboj has said that India advocates for the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel.

India Advocates ‘Sovereign, Independent, Viable State Of Palestine’

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly informal discussions on the humanitarian situation in Palestine on Monday, Kamboj said, “India’s consistent position of achieving a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue. India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders side by side at peace with Israel.”

‘India Opposes Terrorism In All Its Forms And Manifestation’

Kamboj, welcoming the international efforts to ensure further de-escalation of the conflict, also affirmed that India opposes terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and is clearly against violence. She said, “India welcomes all efforts by the international community that strive towards a de-escalation of the conflict and enables the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.” She added, “The message from our leaders has been clear and consistent – we are firmly opposed to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, clearly against violence and are on the side of adherence to international humanitarian law and ensuring that further escalation is prevented, humanitarian aid delivery continues, all hostages are released unconditionally and all parties work towards an early restoration of peace and stability. Towards this, we also welcome efforts for humanitarian pauses.”

India Has Delivered 70 Tonnes Of Disaster Relief Materials To Palestine: Ruchira Kamboj

Kamboj highlighted that India has already delivered 70 tonnes of disaster relief materials, including medicines and medical supplies, to the people of Palestine. She stated, “We are also firm in our commitment to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and have already delivered 70 tonnes of disaster relief materials including 17 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies in two tranches and our humanitarian support continues. Similarly, India continues to play an active role as Member of the Advisory Commission of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).”

(Inputs from ANI)

