Israel-Hamas War: War With Gaza Will Continue For ‘Many More Months’, Says Netanyahu

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu held a conference on Saturday as his country entered the 13th week of its war against Hamas. He stated, during the conference, that border zone between the Gaza Strip and Egypt should be under Isael’s control.

Israel-Hamas War: War With Gaza Will Continue For ‘Many More Months’, Says Netanyahu

Jerusalem: When the world is celebrating the New Year, it is still a ‘dark days’ in Israel and Hamas continues, with people living in terror. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday stated that the major border zone between the Gaza Strip and Egypt should be under his country’s control as he predicted the war in the Palestinian enclave and on other regional fronts would continue for many more months.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.