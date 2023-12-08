Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Minister’s Son, Soldier Killed In Gaza

The son of Israeli Minister Gadi Eisenkot and a Sgt. Major (res) of the 55th Brigade's 6623rd Reconnaissance Battalion were killed in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Minister’s Son, Soldier Killed In Gaza

Tel Aviv: Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas militants, another tragic incident has been reported from the Gaza Strip. The son of Israeli Minister Gadi Eisenkot, Master Sgt. (res.) Gal Meir Eisenkot, and Sgt. Major (res.) of the 55th Brigade’s 6623rd Reconnaissance Battalion, Jonathan David Deitch, were killed on Thursday, as reported by the Times of Israel. According to the Israel Defense Force (IDF), 25-year-old Eisenkot, of the 551st Brigade’s 699th Battalion in Herzliya, was killed in northern Gaza.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.