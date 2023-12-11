It’s Over, Surrender Now: Israel PM Netanyahu Warns Hamas; What We Know So Far

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on the terror outfit to ‘surrender’ or made it clear that 'it is the beginning of the end for Hamas.'

Tel Aviv: As the war between Israel and Hamas intensifies every day, with the Israel Defence Force relentlessly pursuing attacks on the terrorists, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the 66th day of the ongoing conflict, called on the terror outfit to ‘surrender’ or made it clear that ‘it is the beginning of the end for Hamas.’ The Israeli Prime Minister’s straightforward warning comes as several Hamas terrorists have surrendered to the IDF. In a video shared by the Israel Prime Minister’s Office, PM Netanyahu urged terrorists not to sacrifice their lives for Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza.

“In the past few days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have surrendered to our forces. They are laying down their weapons and turning themselves into our heroic soldiers. This will take time. The war is still ongoing but it is the beginning of the end of Hamas. I say to the Hamas terrorists: It’s over. Don’t die for Sinwar. Surrender – now!,” PM Netanyahu said.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed that the an army troop has discovered an enormous tunnel network below Palestine Square in Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed that the an army troop has discovered an enormous tunnel network below Palestine Square in Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported.