Israel-Hamas War: Biden Speaks With Netanyahu, Presses On Working Toward Two-State Solution

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (local time) and discussed the 'two-state solution'.

Washington DC: Amid the ongoing conflict between the Israel Defence Forces and Hamas militants, United States President Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (local time). Both the leaders spoke to each other after nearly a month. During the conversation, President Biden reiterated his vision of a ‘two-state solution’ while guaranteeing Israel’s security. He also discussed the efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages and reviewed the situation in Gaza.

“The President and Prime Minister discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas. The President and the Prime Minister reviewed the situation in Gaza and the shift to targeted operations that will enable the flow of increasing amounts of humanitarian assistance while keeping the military pressure on Hamas and its leaders,” the White House said in a statement.

The United States President also hailed the Israeli government’s decision to allow the shipment of flour directly through Ashdod port for the Palestinian people. Notably, America is working on options for more direct maritime delivery of assistance into war-affected Gaza.

Both the leaders also discussed the recent progress in ensuring the Palestinian Authority’s revenues are available to pay salaries, including for the Palestinian Security Forces in the West Bank.

President Biden also pressed on Israel’s responsibility to reduce civilian harm, even as it battles with Hamas.

“The President discussed Israel’s responsibility even as it maintains military pressure on Hamas and its leaders to reduce civilian harm and protect the innocent. The President also discussed his vision for a more durable peace and security for Israel fully integrated within the region and a two-state solution with Israel’s security guaranteed,” the statement added.

Notably, the call came amid growing frustration in the White House with the Israeli leader over the course of the war against Hamas, according to The Hill.

Recently, Netanyahu rejected the idea of the creation of a Palestinian state that the US has put as a priority goal in supporting Israel’s war against Hamas over the October 7 terrorist attack.

Although President Biden has stood against calls for Israel to agree to a cease-fire, but is facing increasing pressure from Democrats in Congress — including from strong supporters of Israel — over US military assistance to Israel seen as contributing to Palestinian deaths, The Hill reported.

