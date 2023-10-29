Israel-Hamas War: Protesters Across Globe Demand Ceasefire

Massive protests were seen in major cities across the world, including New York, London, and Rome, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel-Hamas War: Protesters Across Globe Demand Ceasefire

New York: Amid the escalating war between Israel and Hamas, which has claimed thousands of lives, massive protests were seen across the world, demanding a ceasefire to save the lives of the people living there. A sea of people participated in the protest march at New York City’s famed Grand Central Terminal on Friday, demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Protestors were seen holding placards and chanting ‘ceasefire.’ The Grand Central Terminal was shut down due to the protest, as confirmed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA).

Trending Now

Initially, access was limited, but later the MTA decided to close the terminal after the protest intensified. The MTA announced on its website, ‘Grand Central Terminal is closed until further notice due to a protest,’ and requested commuters to consider other stations and anticipate additional travel time.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.