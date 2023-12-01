‘Swore To Destroy Hamas, Nothing Going To Stop..’: Netanyahu Tells US Secretary Of State

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told US Secretary of State Antony that "we swore to destroy Hamas and nothing is going to stop us". Both held a meeting in Jerusalem on Friday.

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had a conversation with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, during which he conveyed Israel’s commitment to ‘destroy Hamas,’ asserting that they cannot be deterred. Blinken held a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister in Jerusalem. “I told him we have sworn, and I have sworn, to destroy Hamas. Nothing will stop us,” Netanyahu stated, as quoted by the Times of Israel.

Netanyahu Meeting With Blinken Amid Killing Of Three People In Jerusalem

Notably, the crucial meeting took place after two Hamas terrorists opened fire, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuring at least eight others in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages held captive by Hamas. According to the U.S. Department of State statement, Blinken and Netanyahu also addressed the necessity to expedite the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Blinken Ensured Civilian Protection In Southern Gaza

The U.S. Secretary of State stated that the United States would ensure humanitarian and civilian protection in southern Gaza before any military action in the region. He requested PM Netanyahu to take steps to hold settler extremists accountable for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Later Blinken held press conference and reiterated that the U.S. is committed to advancing tangible steps for a Palestinian state to live in peace and security alongside Israel, the statement read. He further assured U.S. support for the war-torn country so that it can protect itself from terrorist attacks.

The US Secretary of State emphasised that his immediate focus is working with its partners to extend the pause to the ongoing war between the IDF and Hamas militants, to continue to get more hostages released out of Gaza.

“Our immediate focus is working with our partners to extend the pause so that we can continue to get more hostages out of Gaza and more assistance in,” he said.

Highlighting the seventh day of the humanitarian pause in Gaza, Blinken said that his country worked closely with Israel, Qatar, and Egypt to put it in place.

“The seventh day that hostages have been freed and are returning home to their families. The seventh day that significantly more humanitarian assistance is getting into the people of Gaza who need it. And the seventh day that civilians in Gaza have been able to move to safer areas,” he added.

