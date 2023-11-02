Israel-Hamas War: Jordan Withdraws Its Ambassador From Tel Aviv

Jordan has recalled its ambassador from Israel and told Israel's ambassador to remain out of the country in protest over the "humanitarian catastrophe" in the Gaza Strip.

Amman: Amid the escalating daily conflict between Israel and Hamas, Jordan announced on Thursday that it is withdrawing its ambassador from the war-torn country. The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi has directed the department to inform the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs ‘not to return its ambassador who had previously left the Kingdom,’ as an expression of Jordan’s position.

The Ministry took to X (formerly Twitter) and informed about the development. “Today, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs @AymanHsafadi decided to summon the Jordanian ambassador to Israel to Jordan immediately, and Al-Safadi directed the relevant department to inform the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to return its ambassador who had previously left the Kingdom, as an expression of the position of Jordan,” as per Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ official handle on ‘X’.

The ministry also cleared Jordan’s stand, stating that it condemns the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip. It stated that IDF’s attack on the Gaza Strip “killing innocent people and carries dangerous possibilities for its expansion, which will threaten the security of the entire region and international security and peace.”

Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia Condemned Israel’s Strikes In Northern Gaza

Recently, the foreign ministries of Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia condemned Israeli strikes in Jabaliya in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Hamas also, in an unverified claim stated that the strikes claimed as many as 50 live of innocent Palestinians, the Times of Israel reported. It is noteworthy that the statement on the three nations came after the Israeli forces announced that it had killed Ibrahim Biari, the commander of Hamas’s Central Jabaliya Battalion, in a strategic strike on the Jabalya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, CNN reported.

Saudi Arabia Expressed ‘Complete Rejection’ On IDF’s Strikes On Civilians

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has expressed its strong condemnation of the repeated targeting of civilian-populated sites by the Israeli Forces, as reported by The Times of Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that their strikes were aimed at Hamas operatives and infrastructure affiliated with the Central Jabaliya Battalion, a unit within the Hamas organization, as reported by The Times of Israel. These strikes led to the collapse of underground terror tunnels and resulted in damage to nearby buildings. The IDF reported that a significant number of terrorists, including a high-ranking Hamas commander, Ibrahim Biari, were killed in the operation. Biari was responsible for sending ‘Nukbha’ terrorist operatives to carry out a deadly attack in Israel on October 7th, according to information from the IDF, as reported by CNN.

Israel’s On Killing Ibrahim Biari

On the other hand the IDF state that Ibrahim Biari oversaw all military operations in the northern Gaza Strip since it started its ground operation.

According to IDF, Biari was also involved in multiple attacks on Israel going back decades. It added that it had carried out massive strikes on terrorists and terror infrastructure belonging to the Central Jabalya Battalion, according to CNN.

“Over the past day, IDF troops operated in a Hamas terrorist stronghold in Jabaliya, northern Gaza. The stronghold was used for training and execution of terrorism activities. During the ground activity, the troops eliminated approximately 50 terrorists, as well as destroyed entrances to terrorist tunnels and weapons,” the IDF stated on X.

Recently, Israel on Wednesday again struck Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp, Al Jazeera reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.