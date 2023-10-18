live

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: 500 Killed In Gaza Hospital Strike, Says Hamas; Israel Denies Allegation

US President Joe Biden has condemned the deadly strike of a hospital in Gaza but stayed away from assigning blame to any party. "I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted," he said.

Wounded Palestinians at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis. The war that began October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead. Meanwhile, an airstrike on a hospital compound in Gaza housing those who were wounded and displaced due to bombardment of the Palestinian enclave killed at least 500 people on Tuesday, the Hamas-run health ministry said, sparking widespread outrage. The Israeli army said a strike was a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad Palestinian militants.

