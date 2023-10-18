Top Recommended Stories

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: 500 Killed In Gaza Hospital Strike, Says Hamas; Israel Denies Allegation

US President Joe Biden has condemned the deadly strike of a hospital in Gaza but stayed away from assigning blame to any party. "I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted," he said.

Published: October 18, 2023 7:16 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Wounded Palestinians at the al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)

Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israel invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas’ leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis. The war that began October 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead. Meanwhile, an airstrike on a hospital compound in Gaza housing those who were wounded and displaced due to bombardment of the Palestinian enclave killed at least 500 people on Tuesday, the Hamas-run health ministry said, sparking widespread outrage. The Israeli army said a strike was a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad Palestinian militants.

  • Oct 18, 2023 8:03 AM IST

    US State Department warns Americans not to travel to Lebanon

    The US State Department issued a travel advisory Tuesday warning Americans not to travel to Lebanon. The department will allow family members and some non-emergency US government personnel from the embassy in Beirut to voluntarily depart the country “due to the unpredictable security situation.”

    The travel advisory level for Lebanon was raised to Level 4: Do Not Travel on Tuesday “due to the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile, and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hizballah or other armed militant factions,” according to an updated advisory.

    The advisory made note of the fact that “large demonstrations have erupted in the wake of recent violence in Israel and Gaza.”

  • Oct 18, 2023 7:50 AM IST

    What we know about the deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital

    In the dark of early evening in Gaza, reports emerged of an explosion at Gaza City’s al-Ahli hospital. Al-Ahli was crowded both with victims of 10 days of Israeli airstrikes and with families and others who have taken refuge on hospital grounds.

    Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry blamed an Israeli airstrike, and said it killed at least 500 people. Israeli authorities soon after denied involvement, saying a misfired Palestinian rocket appeared to blame.

    Jordan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt and other Arab nations condemned the hospital attack, or declared days of national mourning. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi declared the hospital explosion “a clear violation of international law … and humanity.”

  • Oct 18, 2023 7:17 AM IST

    Biden plans to ask Israel tough questions “as a friend” during Tel Aviv visit, White House says

    US President Joe Biden plans to ask “tough questions” as a “friend” to Israel when he spends his Wednesday in Tel Aviv — a trip meant as a forceful public show of support, but also a push for easing a growing humanitarian crisis.

    Biden will first meet with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a restricted bilateral meeting, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One in a preview of Wednesday’s trip. That meeting will later broaden to include other US officials and the Israeli War Cabinet.

    In those meetings, Kirby said the president is “going to get a sense from the Israelis about the situation on the ground, and, more critically, their objectives, their plans, their intentions in the days and weeks ahead.”

