CEASEFIRE: Israel Offers Hamas A Week-Long Pause In War As Part Of New Hostage Deal

Israel Hamas War has been going on for more than three months and in a surprising turn of events, Israel has offered Hamas a week-long ceasefire as part of the new hostage deal. Know about it detail..

Israel Hamas War

New Delhi: In the early hours of October 6, 2023 the Palestinian Islamist Organisation Hamas fired 5000 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip, turning the decades old Israel Palestine Conflict into the Israel Hamas War. The war has been raging on for more than three months now and in the course of this violence, there has been irrepairable loss, including the loss of life as thousands of people have been killed on both sides. Some time ago, there was a ceasefire for a few days so that hostages on both sides could be freed but soon after, the war resumed and so did the killings. In a latest news update, a week-long ceasefire has been proposed to Hamas, by Israel as part of a new hostage deal. Know all about it…

Israel Proposes Week-Long Ceasefire

As mentioned earlier, Israel has proposed to Hamas a week-long cessation of war in Gaza for the release of 40 hostages, CNN reported. Michael Herzog, Israeli Ambassador to the United States, acknowledges Israel’s readiness for a pause in fighting to maximise hostage releases but refrains from confirming a finalised deal. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, Israeli military actions in Gaza since October 7 have resulted in nearly 20,000 deaths and over 52,000 injuries.

Israeli Ambassador To US Says..

“I think it’s premature to tell whether or not we have a deal because, until now, Hamas refused to do another deal,” Herzog told CNN. “They were hoping for a permanent ceasefire, but I hope that under the pressure of what we’re doing on the ground, plus the pressure from the Qataris, they will agree to do a deal, but it’s premature at this phase,” he said.

Hamas insists on a ceasefire before releasing more hostages. The ongoing diplomatic efforts occur amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged strip. According to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, Israeli military actions in Gaza since October 7 have resulted in nearly 20,000 deaths and over 52,000 injuries. Meanwhile, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder has expressed deep concern about the safety of children and families in Gaza’s hospitals, emphasising that they are not secure amid the recent shelling.

UNICEF Spokesperson On Safety Of Children

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder has expressed deep concern about the safety of children and families in Gaza’s hospitals, emphasising that they are not secure amid the recent shelling. “Over the past 48 hours, the largest remaining fully functioning hospital was shelled twice. That hospital–Al Nasser in Khan Younis–not only shelters large numbers of children who had already been badly injured in attacks on their homes, but hundreds of women and children seeking safety,” Elder said in Geneva on Tuesday after a recent visit to Gaza. UNICEF’s Elder highlighted the dilemma faced by children and families, stating that hospitals, shelters, and so-called ‘safe’ zones are not providing adequate safety. “And so where do children and their families go? They are not safe in hospitals. They are not safe in shelters. And they are certainly not safe in the so-called ‘safe’ zones,” CNN quoted Elder as saying. He raised concerns about the deteriorating conditions in these safe zones, warning that they are becoming areas of disease due to the lack of water, sanitation, and shelter. If this situation persists, Elder cautioned that child deaths from disease could surpass those caused by bombardments.

(Inputs from ANI)

