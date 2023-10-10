Palestine Envoy To UN Writes To UNSC President As Israel Firepower Hammers And Pounds Gaza Strip

Hamas terrorists threatened to kill Israeli civilian hostages any time there is an attack on civilians in the Gaza Strip without warning.

Palestinians walk among the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli strikes, in the southern Gaza Strip October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestine Envoy Writes To UNSC President: Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian-American diplomat and the Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations on Tuesday wrote a letter to Sérgio França Danese, the President of the United Nations Security Council amid the siege and bombardment of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a stern warning to Hamas said that though Israel did not start this war but “will finish it”. As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops and this is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists.

Here Is The Letter

Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the United Nations writes to the President of the Security Council – “…The mounting death toll and scale of the destruction demand an international reaction first and foremost focussed on stopping the bloodshed and saving civilian… pic.twitter.com/q448mtVIYI — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2023

Earlier, Israel on Saturday morning declared a “state of readiness for war” in one the biggest escalations in recent times amid a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and infiltration into its southern area by Palestinian militant group Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip as it claimed it had launched 5,000 rockets at Israel in an early morning barrage called, “Operation al-Aqsa Flood”.

The Hamas rockets hit the centre and south of Israel for over 3.5 hours on Saturday morning.

“Israel is in an emergency” and Lapid would back a “harsh military response” to Hamas’s coordinated attack, a statement from the Opposition’s leader’s office said.

After the rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel from the south even as red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, located around 70 kilometres from the Gaza Strip, as well as, Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south.

Hamas terrorists threatened to kill Israeli civilian hostages any time there is an attack on civilians in the Gaza Strip without warning, Hamas military spokesperson Abu Ubaida has threatened. Hamas said civilian hostages would be executed without warning and the killings would be broadcast if Israel targets people in Gaza. The group claims to be holding more than 100 hostages, including Israeli army officers, according to CNN.

The threat from Hamas comes even as Israeli forces recovered 100 bodies lying in a small farming community that was the scene of a hostage standoff, news agency AP reported.

It should be noted that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas terrorists has led to over 2000 killings so far on both sides.

Nearly 2,300 Israelis have sustained injuries and more than 700 have died so far in the surprise Hamas attack on Saturday morning.

