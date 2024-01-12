Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Statehood Best Way To Marginalise Iran, Says Blinken

Antony Blinken asserted that the best way for Israel to normalise regional ties and isolate Iran is to agree on a Palestinian state for the resolution of the conflict.

Cairo: Amid the ongoing military operations by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday (local time) suggested something to normalise tensions, which Israel may not appreciate. He stated that the best way for the country to normalise regional ties and isolate Iran is to agree on a Palestinian state for the resolution of the conflict, The Jerusalem Post reported. Blinken made these remarks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, while speaking to the mediapersons. “One can have an integrated region with Israel–integrated with security assurances and commitments from regional countries, as well as from the United States–and a Palestinian state, or one can continue to see the terrorism, the nihilism, the destruction by Hamas, by the Houthis, by Hezbollah–all backed by Iran,” he said.

The US Secretary of State yesterday completed a week-long trip that also included visits with top officials in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Israel, the West Bank, and Bahrain.

