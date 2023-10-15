Israel-Hamas War: Hundreds Gather In Sydney In Support Of Palestine

Hundreds of people gathered at Sydney’s Town Hall on Sunday in support of Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Hundreds Gather In Sydney In Support Of Palestine. | Photo: ANI

#WATCH | Sydney, Australia: People gather at Town Hall in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas (Video source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/IuDkPJFKfz — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

