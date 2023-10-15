By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Israel-Hamas War: Hundreds Gather In Sydney In Support Of Palestine
Hundreds of people gathered at Sydney’s Town Hall on Sunday in support of Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
#WATCH | Sydney, Australia: People gather at Town Hall in support of Palestine amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas
(Video source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/IuDkPJFKfz
— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023
