Israel-Hamas War: Hundreds Gather In Sydney In Support Of Palestine

Hundreds of people gathered at Sydney’s Town Hall on Sunday in support of Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Updated: October 15, 2023 9:49 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

sydney protest
Hundreds Gather In Sydney In Support Of Palestine. | Photo: ANI

