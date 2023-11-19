By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Israel-Hamas War: PM Netanyahu Faces ‘Battle’ Within Nation As Families, Supporters Of Hostages Stage Protests
Amid the ongoing war with Palestine, particularly Hamas, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu faces 'battle' within the nation as families and supporters of hostages stage protests and express frustration..
New Delhi: Israel and Palestine have had conflicts between them for several decades now and there have often been violent face-offs between the two nations.