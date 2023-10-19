Israel-Hamas War: Protesters At US Capitol Hill Call For Ceasefire, Several Arrested

Pro-Palestinian protesters entered Capitol Hill on Thursday: Several demonstrators were arrested after they staged a protest in the complex, demanding an Israeli ceasefire.

Protesters US Capitol Hill Call For Cease-Fire, Several Arrested. | Photo: ANI

Washington DC: A large number of supporters of Palestine gathered at the Capitol complex on Thursday and staged a protest, demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. This incident disrupted one of the House office buildings, leading to restricted public access to the complex. According to a Hill staffer, they were advised to use tunnels instead of the main entrance. “We have been advised by the police to use the tunnels and not the main entrance and exit doors,” ANI quoted a staffer. In the video shared by news agency ANI, the protesters, with members from Jewish groups, were seen holding placards that read, “Ceasefire”, “Jews say, Ceasefire now.”

