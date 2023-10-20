Rafah Crossing: When Will Aid Enter Gaza, Why Has It Been Closed?

United States, Israel and Egypt have said vital aid for Gaza could begin to flow in the next few days.

Tel Aviv: Israel, the White House, and Egypt have agreed to let a small amount of help go into Gaza through the Rafah border with Egypt in the next few days. They might also allow people with foreign passports to leave through this border, as many have come here to leave recently. Meanwhile, Israel told people living in Gaza Strip to move southwards closer to Rafah to shelter from bombardment.

Israel-Hamas War: What Is the Rafah Border Crossing?

It is noteworthy that the Rafah crossing is the only connection between Gaza to Egypt and it is the sole route for aid to enter the conflicted part outside Israel. It is the only exit that does not lead to Israeli territory.

The Rafah crossing has become very significant amid the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas militants. Several Palestinians have headed towards the southern strip after Israel Defence Forces warned them to leave Gaza City and the north.

Israel-Hamas War: How Long Until Aid Reaches Gaza?

United States President Joe Biden agreed to open the crossing and pass the first group of trucks with humanitarian aid. If Hamas confiscates aid, “it will end”, he said. The President’s office informed us that the aid would start moving on Friday.

The White House added that the first batch carries 20 trucks, but approx. 150 trucks with humanitarian aid will also be sent.

Egypt says the roads across the border need to be repaired after they were hit by Israeli airstrikes. More than 200 trucks and 3,000 tonnes of aid are positioned at or near the Rafah crossing, according to the head of the Red Crescent for North Sinai, Khalid Zayed.

Supplies would go in under the supervision of the UN, the Egyptian foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, told Al Arabiya TV. Asked if foreigners and dual nationals seeking to leave would be let through, he said, “As long as the crossing is operating normally and the [crossing] facility has been repaired.”

Why Has Egypt Been Reluctant To Open The Border To Civilians?

Egypt and Jordan border Israel and share boundaries with Gaza and the occupied West Bank, respectively. Both countries have been cautious about allowing displaced Palestinians to enter.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi made a stern comment on Wednesday, saying that the conflict was not solely aimed at combating Hamas, which governs the conflicted Gaza Strip, but also an effort to compel civilian residents to migrate to Egypt. He cautioned that this could jeopardize peace in the region.

Instead of relocating Palestinians to Egypt, Sisi proposed relocating them to the Negev Desert in Israel until the militants are dealt with. During a joint press conference in Cairo with the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, Sisi stated, “What is happening in Gaza now is an attempt to pressure civilian residents to seek refuge and migrate to Egypt, which should not be accepted.”

In reference to Egypt’s stance, Hamas official Osama Hamdan called for solidarity and support for this position during a press conference in Beirut, emphasizing that it provides genuine protection for the Palestinian people at the popular and Arab official levels.

