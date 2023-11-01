Israel-Hamas War Results In Staggering Toll At Various Fronts

The fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Jerusalem: The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

The fighting erupted Oct. 7 when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighborhos.

Here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of Nov. 1, sourced from the Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials as well as international observers and aid groups:

1,400: Number of people killed in Israel

8,525: Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza

125: Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank

5,431: Number of Israelis injured

21,543: Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza

2,050: Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank

250,000: Number of Israelis displaced

Over 1.4 million: Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

240: Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

5: Hostages released or rescued

217: Aid trucks let into Gaza

33,960: Residential units destroyed in Gaza

