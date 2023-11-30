Home

Israel Hamas War: Temporary Ceasefire Further Extended, Know All About It

The temporary ceasefire amid the ongoing Israel Hamas war has been extended to a seventh day. Know all about it..

New Delhi: The Israel Palestine Conflict turned into an Israel Hamas War when the latter fired 5000 rockets from the Gaza Strip on Israel, on October 7, 2023. Since then, there have been constant attacks from both sides killing thousands of civilians on both sides and several are held hostage; children have lost their families and the people have been scarred for life. Amid the war that has been going on for almost two months, for the first time there has been a temporary ceasefire and people held hostages are being ‘returned’. After an initial decision of a four-day truce, the ceasefire was extended by two days and now the truce has been extended to a seventh day. Know all about it..

Israel Hamas War: Truce Extended To Seventh Day

Just moments before the scheduled expiration of the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas at 7 am local time on Thursday, the Israeli military officially announced a one-day extension, CNN reported. This extension comes as negotiations for additional hostage releases continue. Both Hamas and Qatar have confirmed the prolongation of the truce.

Leading up to the deadline, negotiators, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, engaged in discussions in Qatar about the potential extension. However, as the truce was about to expire, Hamas reported an impasse in negotiations, alleging that Israel rejected an offer to extend the truce in exchange for the release of seven detained women and children, as well as the bodies of three deceased individuals–allegedly killed by Israeli bombardment, as reported by CNN. In anticipation of the truce deadline, Hamas instructed its military wing to be prepared for combat, while Israel’s military had previously stated its readiness for the next stage of the conflict.

Qatar Played Role Of Mediator

Qatar, playing a pivotal role in mediating the truce negotiations, confirmed the extension in a statement released on Thursday. “The Palestinian and Israeli sides had reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for an additional day,” Qatar’s foreign ministry said in its statement. The Ministry added that negotiations continue in hopes of reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Israel will extend the truce for each day that Hamas continues to release 10 “living” hostages, a senior Israeli official reiterated Thursday.

