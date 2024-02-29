US Planning To Airdrop Aid Into Gaza As Land Deliveries Next To Impossible

Israel-Hamas War: US is considering airdropping medical assistance and other aid into Gaza as land deliveries become increasingly difficult.

Washington DC: Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas which is escalating each day, the White House is considering airdropping aid from its military planes into Gaza as land deliveries are very difficult in the region, Reuters reported citing an American official. The Axios news site, which first reported the news, stated that such action would not be effective, and that large amounts of aid can only be moved in by land. “The situation is really bad. We are unable to get enough aid [in] by truck so we need desperate measures like airdrops,” Reuters quoted a US official as saying.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has flattened almost all densely populated enclaves and displaced all its population. Gazans are on the brink of starvation and not even getting drinking water. Notably, the volume of humanitarian aid getting into Gaza decreased by half in this month in comparison to last month, U.N. data shows.

Israel-Hamas War: Food Shortage In Gaza

As many as 5,76,000 people living in Gaza strip, which is one quarter of the population, are near to extreme food shortage, as per U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The UN office stated on Tuesday that humanitarian aid groups faced “overwhelming obstacles just to get a bare minimum of supplies into Gaza.”

Every one in six children under 2 years age are suffering acute malnutrition in northern Gaza. People in the Palestine enclave are forced to rely on “woefully inadequate” food aid to survive.

Israel-Hamas War: UN Official Accused Israel

During an interview to the Guardian newspaper, a U.N. expert on the right to food, Michael Fakhri said that Israel is intentionally depriving the people living in Gaza of food, saying this “is clearly a war crime.”

Israel’s Deputy United States Ambassador Jonathan Miller said that his country is committed to improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip and pace of humanitarian aid depended on the capacity of the all the agencies including the UN.

Axios, the first to report on the U.S. considering airdrops, quoted American officials stating that such actions would have a limited impact, as a military plane can only drop an amount of supplies equivalent to that transported by one or two trucks.

