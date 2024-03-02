US Announces Airdrops Of Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

Washington, DC: United States President Joe Biden announced that his country will airdrops the humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip amid the ongoing efforts of negotiations for a temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, The Hill reported.

