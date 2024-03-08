Israel-Hamas War: US To Construct Temporary Port On Gaza Coast For Humanitarian Aid

Five months of fighting between Israel and Hamas have left much of Hamas-run Gaza in ruins and led to a worsening humanitarian catastrophe. Many Palestinians, especially in the devastated north, are scrambling for food to survive.

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has made a significant announcement during his State of the Union address, revealing plans for the country’s military to construct a temporary port in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to civilians in need. This initiative aims to address the pressing humanitarian crisis in the region and provide much-needed support to the vulnerable population. The decision underscores the US government’s commitment to assisting those affected by the ongoing challenges in Gaza. The establishment of the port will enable large ships to transport vital supplies such as food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters to the area.

“Tonight in the speech, the President will announce that he’s directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a port in the Mediterranean, on the Gaza coast, that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters,” one of the officials said during a call with reporters on Thursday as per IANS.

The project’s primary feature will be a temporary pier, with officials anticipating that it will be operational within a few weeks. This timely intervention is expected to have a significant impact on improving the delivery of aid to Gaza.

The officials didn’t provide much detail about the plan, with one noting that it won’t require “US troops on the ground” to build the port. Instead, the US military will work “from just offshore”, collaborating with partners and allies and “working on commercial options”.

The involvement of US forces in the mission highlights the urgency and importance of the initiative. While specific details of the plan were not disclosed, officials clarified that the construction of the port would not require US troops on the ground.

Instead, the military will operate from offshore locations, collaborating with partners and allies to ensure the success of the mission. By leveraging commercial options and working closely with international stakeholders, the US military aims to streamline the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Humanitarian aid in Gaza

Five months of fighting between Israel and Hamas have left much of Hamas-run Gaza in ruins and led to a worsening humanitarian catastrophe. Many Palestinians, especially in the devastated north, are scrambling for food to survive.

Aid groups have said it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies within most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, the ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order.

The move provides one more layer to the extraordinary dynamic that’s emerged as the United States has had to go around Israel, its main Mideast ally, and find ways to get aid into Gaza, including through airdrops that started last week.

Netanyahu says will continue battle until ‘total victory’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly ruled out Hamas’ demands for an end to the war, saying Israel intends to resume the offensive after any cease-fire, expand it to the crowded southern city of Rafah and battle on until “total victory.” He has said military pressure will help bring about the release of the hostages.

“The [Israeli military] will continue to operate against all Hamas battalions all over the strip — and this includes Rafah, the last stronghold of Hamas,” Netanyahu said at a combat officers’ graduation ceremony. “Whoever tells us not to operate in Rafah tell us to lose the war. And that will not happen.”

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and captured another 250 when they stormed across the border on Oct. 7. Over 100 hostages were released in a cease-fire deal last year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.