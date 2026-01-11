Home

News

Israel under high alert: After Venezuela, Donald Trumps US planning to attack Iran?

Israel under high alert: After Venezuela, Donald Trump’s US planning to attack Iran?

There are reports that US is planning something in Iran. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi: In a significant global turn of events amid US’s attack on South American country Venezuela, Israel has gone on high alert amid the possibility of US intervention in Iran. For those unversed, Israel led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran led by Ali Hosseini Khamenei have been engaged in a long-standing conflict. After the media reports across the world began talking about US’s possible attack on Iran after it attacked Venezuela, Israel is on high alert as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Iran and expressed readiness to intervene.

What is happening between Iran and Israel?

For a historical background, Israel and Iran were engaged in a conflict in June last year where the US led by the Trump administration conducted air strikes on the nuclear facilities of Iran. Therefore, Israel remains deeply concerned about Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missiles.

As per media reports, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the issue of US’s intervention in Iran by phone.

Why is Iran in panic mode?

Although Israel has not signaled any plan to directly intervene in Iran’s internal protests, experts are pointing out that the attack is possible keeping in mind the US’s attack on Venezuela.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Readers should also note that protests across Iran, driven by economic distress and anger at the regime, continue despite internet curbs. Therefore, analysts fear closer US-Israel coordination could trigger a fresh Middle East conflict.

Why India advised its citizens to avoid Iran travel?

In another significant development relating to US, Iran and Israel, India advised its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran until further notice earlier this month, a report by IANS said.

“Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran,” read an advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

(With IANS inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.