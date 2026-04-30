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Israel hints at new action against Iran to safeguard security, says may act again

Israel hints at new action against Iran to safeguard security, says may ‘act again’

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz warned of potential renewed action, saying the country could soon be compelled to “act again” against Iran to prevent it from becoming a threat.

Israel PM Netanyahu- File image

Warning of possible fresh action, Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz said the country could soon be compelled to ‘act again’ against Iran to ensure it does not become a threat to Israel again.

“US President Donald Trump, in coordination with (Israeli) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is leading the efforts to achieve the campaign’s objectives, to ensure that Iran does not once again become a threat to Israel, the United States, and the free world in the future,” Katz said during a military ceremony, according to a statement from his office, AFP news agency reported.

“We support this effort and are providing the necessary support, but it is possible that we may soon have to act again to ensure these objectives are met,” he added.

Trump vows to maintain Iran blockade

President Donald Trump says the United States will continue its naval blockade of Iran until a nuclear deal is reached with Tehran. The US president told Axios on Wednesday that he does not want to end his blockade on Iranian ports, apparently rejecting the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz so that US-Iran talks could proceed.

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“The blockade is somewhat more effective than the bombing. They are choking like a stuffed pig,” Trump said of Iran. “And it is going to be worse for them. They can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Iran has set lifting the siege as a precondition for returning to the talks. According to several media reports, Iran offered a limited deal this week that would end its own blockade on Hormuz in exchange for the end of the siege on its ports.

Iran-US war

The situation remains tense, as the US maintains its blockade of Iranian ports in and around the Strait of Hormuz and looks set to prolong it. Iran has cautioned it will respond ‘swiftly’ if US forces advance, with the crucial oil corridor still closed amid hardening positions.

The human toll of the conflict continues to rise. A US Tomahawk strike under investigation reportedly killed 170 people at an Iranian girls’ school, while aid vessels in international waters have lost contact.

According to US-based rights group HRANA, more than 3,500 people – including women and at least 244 children – have been killed in strikes.

Also Read: US-Israel-Iran war: Massive setback for US as Iran fires missiles at USS Abraham Lincoln

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