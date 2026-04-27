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How crucial is India for Israel? Israeli expert reveals Indias real strength and explains why Netanyahu should take Indian diaspora more seriously

How crucial is India for Israel? Israeli expert reveals India’s real strength and explains why Netanyahu should take Indian diaspora more seriously

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the other hand, projected a growth rate of 6.5 percent for 2026–27 in its April outlook. However, India's real story goes far beyond GDP numbers.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (AI Image)

New Delhi: India’s ascent on the global stage is no longer speculative; it is poised to become one of the defining economic and geopolitical transformations of the coming decade. As per the data, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become the fastest-growing economy. The World Bank estimates that India’s growth rate will be around 6.6 percent in FY2027. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the other hand, projected a growth rate of 6.5 percent for 2026–27 in its April outlook. However, India’s real story goes far beyond GDP numbers.

According to the Israeli expert Eliezer Abraham, India has now emerged as a central voice of the Global South. According to Abraham, founder of cross-border advisory firm I2, India is uniquely positioned to engage openly with Washington and Brussels without losing credibility in cities like Nairobi, Abu Dhabi, or Jakarta.

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It has become a preferred partner across Africa, the Gulf, and Southeast Asia in areas such as digital infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, energy, and security cooperation.

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World Is Moving Towards India

Eliezer Abraham further added that India has emerged as a bridge between the countries when the world is becoming increasingly divided into competing blocs. He described India as a rising economy that is reshaping global alignments. In an article published in The Times of Israel, Eliezer Abraham said that this global shift toward India is already palpable. He also said that India today is present everywhere as a decisive and shaping force. In Silicon Valley, executives of Indian origin are playing influential roles in boardrooms.

In the United Kingdom, leaders of Indian origin are impacting national politics. Meanwhile, in the Gulf region, Indian professionals are playing a critical role in driving the economy.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the article:

The Israeli expert highlighted India’s diaspora as a key pillar of its strength and advised Israel to draw lessons from it.

Indian diaspora—estimated at around 35 million—is spread across the world’s most influential economies and political systems.

In the United States, people of Indian origin are at the forefront of the technology and innovation sectors.

In the Gulf region, the Indian presence is even deeper.

From construction workers and small business owners to senior executives, millions of Indians form the backbone of the economies of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.

They act as a bridge between India and the Arab world—creating a human corridor of trust that no trade agreement can replicate.

It is important to note that India’s meteoric rise is not only geopolitical but also cultural. In cities like New York and Melbourne, Indian festivals are well known. From Diwali to Holi, Indian occasions are now celebrated in cities that once had little or no connection to the Indian subcontinent. Indian cuisine has become an integral part of global urban life, while Indian films and music dominate streaming platforms.

In the article, Netanyahu explained why India is increasingly crucial for Israel:

India’s massive economic progress gives Israel a rare combination of scale and stability.

India’s digital infrastructure has emerged as a global model.

There could be a platform that will have global impact if we combine Israeli expertise in cybersecurity, AI, and data governance with India’s digital scale.

The Indian diaspora is deeply embedded across the United States, the United Kingdom, the Gulf, and Africa.

Collaboration with the Indian community would give Israel access not just to a single country, but to a vast global network.

In an important message to Benjamin Netanyahu, Eliezer Abraham said that Israel should take the strength of the Indian diaspora more seriously. He said that Israel has not fully recognized either the strategic importance of the Indian diaspora or the scale of India’s global rise.

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