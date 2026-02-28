  • Home
  • News
  • Israel-Iran conflict: Ayatollah Khamenei targeted? supreme leader moved to secure location as Netanyahu launches deadly attack

Israel-Iran conflict: Ayatollah Khamenei targeted? supreme leader moved to ‘secure location’ as Netanyahu launches deadly attack

Israel-Iran conflict: Ayatollah Khamenei targeted? supreme leader moved to 'secure location' as Netanyahu launches deadly attack

Published date india.com Published: February 28, 2026 12:43 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
Ayatollah Khamenei
Israel-Iran conflict: Ayatollah Khamenei targeted? supreme leader moved to 'secure location' as Netanyahu launches deadly attack

Israel on Saturday informed that it launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran. The military advancement by Tel Aviv has pushed the Middle East country into a renewed military confrontation further dashing hopes of any diplomatic talks Tehran’s nuclear dispute with the United States and the West.

Note: This is a developing story, and further details will be added.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.