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Israel-Iran Conflict: IRGC launches another round of strikes on Israel – All you need to know

Israel-Iran Conflict: IRGC launches another round of strikes on Israel – All you need to know

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out missile attacks, targeting areas in central and southern Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as US military bases across the region.

Israel-Iran Conflict: IRGC launches another round of strikes on Israel – All you need to know

Tehran: Amid the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday carried out a fresh wave of airstrikes on Israel, targeting areas in central and southern regions, including Tel Aviv, as well as US military bases across the region, IRGC-linked Fars news agency reported. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the missile attacks, prompting the activation of air defence systems to intercept the incoming threats.

What Did The IDF Say?

In a post shared on X, the IDF said on Friday, “The IDF has identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. The defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.”

צה”ל זיהה כי לפני זמן קצר שוגרו טילים מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. מערכות ההגנה פועלות ליירט את האיום. בדקות האחרונות פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה מקדימה ישירות לטלפונים הניידים באזורים הרלוונטיים. הציבור מתבקש לגלות אחריות ולפעול על פי ההנחיות – הן מצילות חיים. יש להיכנס למרחבים… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 19, 2026

Authorities also issued emergency alerts to civilians in affected areas. The Home Front Command sent preliminary directives directly to mobile phones, urging residents to immediately move to protected spaces.

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“The defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives–they save lives,” the post further read.

The IDF added that civilians should not leave protected areas until an explicit directive is given.

“One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command’s directives,” it added.

Iran’s President Warned US Actions Could ‘Demolish Global Legal Order’

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said US aggression against Iran and the assassination of its former supreme leader “represents a new approach in international disputes that will demolish the legal systems of the world.”

In a post on X, he warned, “If the international community does not firmly stand against this crisis, the fire of this flame will burn the robes of many.”

It is to be noted that the missile attacks by Iran came amid escalating tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran. Both countries are continuously targeting each other’s military and energy bases.

(wiht ANI inputs)

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